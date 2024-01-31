Leach skips practice, unlikely to play in 2nd Test vs India

IMAGE: Jack Leach who is the most experienced spinner among the four injured his knee while trying to save a boundary on day one. He aggravated his injury on the morning of the second day of the 1st Test. Photograph: BCCI

England's most experienced spinner Jack Leach is all set to miss the second Test against India starting here on Friday, owing to a left knee injury sustained during the series-opener in Hyderabad.

Leach didn't take part in the team's training session on Wednesday and was seen receiving treatment from the physio on the sidelines.

"He's a tough kid, Leachy. So, I am not sure. You never know with Jack. You can never really write him off. We'll see how he pulls up in a couple of days," opener Zak Crawley said at the media conference in Visakhapatnam.

Leach had jarred his left knee while fielding on the first day of the Hyderabad Test, which England won by 28 runs.

He played through pain, bowling 26 overs in the first innings and 10 in the second essay despite bruising and swelling around the joint. He was seen limping during Wednesday's training session.

Leach's injury means that off-spinner Shoaib Bashir, who joined the team late in Hyderabad due to visa related issues, could be set for Test debut.

Crawley is confident that Bashir, if given an opportunity, will do well.

"He is a great kid. He has got a lot about him. He knows what he is trying to do with his bowling and he backs himself. I like that and feel like if he got his chance in this series he would go well."