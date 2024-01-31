News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Leach skips practice, unlikely to play in 2nd Test vs India

Leach skips practice, unlikely to play in 2nd Test vs India

Source: PTI
January 31, 2024 15:33 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Jack Leach

IMAGE: Jack Leach who is the most experienced spinner among the four injured his knee while trying to save a boundary on day one. He aggravated his injury on the morning of the second day of the 1st Test. Photograph: BCCI

England's most experienced spinner Jack Leach is all set to miss the second Test against India starting here on Friday, owing to a left knee injury sustained during the series-opener in Hyderabad.

Leach didn't take part in the team's training session on Wednesday and was seen receiving treatment from the physio on the sidelines.

"He's a tough kid, Leachy. So, I am not sure. You never know with Jack. You can never really write him off. We'll see how he pulls up in a couple of days," opener Zak Crawley said at the media conference in Visakhapatnam.

Leach had jarred his left knee while fielding on the first day of the Hyderabad Test, which England won by 28 runs.

 

He played through pain, bowling 26 overs in the first innings and 10 in the second essay despite bruising and swelling around the joint. He was seen limping during Wednesday's training session.

Leach's injury means that off-spinner Shoaib Bashir, who joined the team late in Hyderabad due to visa related issues, could be set for Test debut.

Crawley is confident that Bashir, if given an opportunity, will do well.

"He is a great kid. He has got a lot about him. He knows what he is trying to do with his bowling and he backs himself. I like that and feel like if he got his chance in this series he would go well."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Vaughan says Kohli's absence cost India; slams Rohit
Vaughan says Kohli's absence cost India; slams Rohit
Ravindra Jadeja's home for 'next few days'....
Ravindra Jadeja's home for 'next few days'....
Who Will Replace Jadeja, Rahul?
Who Will Replace Jadeja, Rahul?
'They weren't...': Nitish reveals why he left INDIA
'They weren't...': Nitish reveals why he left INDIA
Ashwin rules ICC bowling rankings; Bumrah surges
Ashwin rules ICC bowling rankings; Bumrah surges
Top Maldives lawyer attacked amid political crisis
Top Maldives lawyer attacked amid political crisis
Pankaj Tripathi Wants To Invite You To...
Pankaj Tripathi Wants To Invite You To...

England's Tour Of India 2024

England's Tour Of India 2024

More like this

England's Crawley applauds 'Bazball' revolution

England's Crawley applauds 'Bazball' revolution

Ben Foakes rates Indian pitches as toughest

Ben Foakes rates Indian pitches as toughest

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances