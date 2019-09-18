Hampshire's Abbott bags 17 wkts for best figures in 63 years

September 18, 2019 22:28 IST

IMAGE: Kyle Abbott of Hampshire walks off after taking 17 wickets in the game, including eight in the second innings against Somerset in the Division One County Championship match at the Aegas Bowl in Southampton. Photograph: Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Former South Africa Test bowler Kyle Abbott registered the best figures in first-class cricket for 63 years, taking 17 wickets in Hampshire's County Championship victory over title-chasing Somerset on Wednesday.

The pacer's figures of 17 for 86 are the best ever for Hampshire and best overall since England spinner Jim Laker took 19 for 90 against Australia in 1956.

Abbott, 32, had taken 9 for 40 in the first innings and replicated his incredible fast bowling with a remarkable 8-46, the Championship's first 17-wicket haul for 80 years.

Somerset, needing needed 281 for victory, were skittled out for 144 in their second innings.

The 136-run defeat, Somerset's third of the season, means they need to beat title rivals Essex at Taunton next week to win the Championship for the first time.

Essex are on the brink of victory against Surrey.