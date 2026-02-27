Kumble hints at India's hidden T20 World Cup advantage

Cricket experts Anil Kumble and Faf du Plessis dissect India's T20 World Cup strategy, examining the team's use of part-time bowlers and potential weaknesses on flat pitches.

IMAGE: Anil Kumble pointed out that India's strategy of using part-time bowling options has provided balance and flexibility. Photograph: Priyanshu Singh/Reuters

Former India Captain Anil Kumble believes India's experimentation over the past 18 months has strengthened their T20 depth, while former South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis highlighted potential tactical vulnerabilities on flat pitches.

Kumble pointed out that India's strategy of using part-time bowling options has provided balance and flexibility.

After India's five frontline bowlers - Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy, Hardik Pandya and Axar Patel, Shivam Dube has operated as the sixth option, while Abhishek Sharma and Tilak Varma are also potential to bowl an over or so.

However, Dube's bowling figures in the ongoing T20 World Cup are far from flattering: in 9.2 overs, he has conceded 124 runs at an economy rate of 13.28, even though he has picked up five wickets.

"They certainly did all the right things to get the batters to bowl a bit through the previous World Cup to now. If you look at the last 18 months, where India played T20 cricket, where they've won every single game, Tilak Varma got to bowl, Abhishek Sharma got to bowl, and Dube got to bowl. Then even Rinku Singh bowled, even Suryakumar Yadav bowled," Kumble said as per ESPNcricinfo.

Kumble suggested that giving multiple batting options overs during bilateral series before the T20 WC has created additional bowling cover heading into high stakes tournament. He also indicated that multiple part-time options provide help in high-pressure tournaments.

"So in that sense, you have options, and that's great. But on a flat pitch, there will be challenges. India would ideally want the comfort of playing eight batters, rather than going in with seven batters and five specialist bowlers." Kumble added

Du Plessis' Perspective on India's Bowling Attack

Du Plessis, meanwhile, focused on how opponents might approach India's attack.

"100%. You look at it and ask: who are the danger bowlers? Most of the time, it's Bumrah. On the day, you make that call - if you can get on top of someone else early, then the sixth bowling option is going to have to come in."

Referring to part-time options potentially being targeted, he added, "If that happens, and he (Dube) is bowling wide yorkers or defensive lines, you can line him up."

India came through in their must-win match against Zimbabwe comfortably, by 72 runs on Thursday. The Men in Blue will face the West Indies in a decider match for the remaining spot in the knockouts, along with South Africa.