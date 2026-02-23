'Stay In Your Lane': Miller On How SA Crushed India

David Miller says India are beatable if teams keep it simple and execute under pressure after South Africa's 76-run win in the T20 World Cup.

IMAGE: South Africa adapted with slower balls and smart variations against India’s left-heavy batting line-up. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

As South Africa thrashed India by 76 runs in the Super 8 fixture of the ongoing T20 World Cup, Proteas veteran batter David Miller said the Indian team is incredible, but it can be taken down by keeping it simple, staying in their lanes, and delivering under pressure.

Key Points South Africa national cricket team thrashed India by 76 runs in the Super 8 clash.

Victory ended India’s 18-match unbeaten run in ICC white-ball events.

Miller credits South Africa’s maturity and composure under pressure.

Emphasises sticking to basics and “staying in your lane.”

India's victory streak in T20 World Cups was halted in Ahmedabad by the side they stole one from in the final of the last World Cup. India suffered its first defeat in 18 matches in ICC events across white-ball formats since losing the finals of the 2023 World Cup against Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

"That they are beatable, India come with an incredible team. But I think for us in a tournament like this, it's about making sure that we do, as I said, I keep going back to the simple things and making sure that we stay in our lane as a player and do the job and get the job done," Miller said at the post-match press conference.

"We're a mature team. A lot of guys have played together, and a lot of cricket for South Africa, and that goes a long way under pressure. So I think it's just staying in your lane, making sure that you get the job done and keep wanting more," Miller added.

Praise for Ngidi and Maharaj

Miller praised South Africa's bowlers for executing well and adapting with slower balls, especially speedster Lungi Ngidi and smart variations from veteran spinner Keshav Maharaj, against India's dangerous batting line-up, despite facing six left-handers.

Maharaj and the pacers stayed composed and gradually broke through. Ngidi was outstanding with his change of pace against India in Ahmedabad. The star speedster sent wicketless, but delivered a very economical spell where he gave away only 15 runs in four overs at an economy rate of just 3.80.

Maharaj, after leaking runs in his first two overs, bounced back with a game-changing third over, snatching three wickets in six balls -- Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh and Arshdeep Singh -- turning the match on its head.

"I mean, it is difficult. As I said, the guys executed really, really well. I thought they changed up quite a lot. Lungi Ngidi is coming in and bowling a lot of slow balls. Found that the Indian batting lineup is really dangerous. Keshav Maharaj. I mean, he's an experienced player, he's bowled a lot of overs his life and been in pressured situations, and it is difficult to come in and bowl to six lefties, but I thought he did so well. He changed it up, different lines around the wicket, all that kind of stuff and then the pace guys also got through the lefties. So it is an intimidating batting line-up, but slowly but surely we got through them," Miller added.