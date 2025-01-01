HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
'Konstas played a style of cricket new to India'

Source: PTI
January 01, 2025 12:51 IST

Sam Konstas

IMAGE: Australia's 19-year-old opener Sam Konstas did not show any nerves during his scintillating 60 off 65 balls on the opening day of the fourth Test, which was studded with two sixes off India's best bowler Jasprit Bumrah. Photograph: ICC/X

Australia wicketkeeper-batter Alex Carey was mesmerized by the way young opener Sam Konstas scored an audacious half-century in the Boxing Day Test against India, but insisted that it was unlikely to become a "blueprint" for future matches.

Making his debut in front of a near sell-out crowd at the MCG on December 26, 19-year-old Konstas did not show any nerves during his scintillating 60 off 65 balls, which was studded with two sixes off India's best bowler Jasprit Bumrah.

 

"I was a spectator that first session," Carey told reporters on Wednesday, ahead of the fifth Test against India, beginning at the SCG on Friday.

"I probably had the emotions of the 90,000 (spectators) that were there. At times I couldn't watch it, at times I was cheering," said Carey.

Konstas, who was handed the Test cap after Nathan McSweeney's unimpressive performance in the first three Tests, brought an ultra-aggressive approach to Australia's batting, but Carey said he didn't expect the teenage opener to go all guns blazing in every match he plays.

"Just the energy he brought, it was something different. Probably wasn't expecting that amount of difference, but he played a style of cricket that was probably new to India as well.

"We'll wait and see how he plays out here (SCG). I don't think that's his blueprint every Test match, but to be able to throw a few punches early and get a bit of momentum for us, the opening partnership was probably just lacking that intensity," he added.

He said that while the opening pair in the first three Tests, McSweeney and Usman Khawaja, had done a decent job in "tough situations", Konstas brought something more to the table.

"I thought Nathan and Usman got us through tough situations as well by facing lots of balls. Sam was able to score a little bit, so hopefully another opportunity in front of his home fans."

Carey also rejected talk of any animosity between Konstas and Virat Kohli after their brief physical altercation on the opening day of the Boxing Day Test, which led to the Indian stalwart coping a 20 per cent fine on his match fee.

Both players quickly turned around to glance at each other and engage in a heated exchange of words before Khawaja stepped in to separate them. The on-field umpires also had a word with the two.

"Not that I'm aware of... I think I saw a photo of them shaking hands and a little tap on the back. It's Test cricket. I'm not 100 per cent sure, but Sam didn't take it to heart."

Source: PTI© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
