Kohli's decision 'well-thought-out': Saba Karim

IMAGE: Virat Kohli decided to step down as T20 skipper on Thursday. Photograph: Stu Forster/Getty Images

After Virat Kohli announced to step down as the T20I skipper after the upcoming World Cup, former national selector Saba Karim has said that the decision will make him strive even harder towards winning an ICC title this year.

Karim said that it is not easy for one person to be a captain across all three formats.

"He must have thought about it for a long time, he must have felt that the workload is increasingly getting a bit too much and these days, all three formats having a different championship, it is not easy for one person to be a captain across all three formats. This must be a well-thought-out decision and I am sure he wants to contribute as a batter now to the national team in T20 also," Karim said.

Earlier on Thursday, Kohli announced that he would step down as the T20I skipper of the national side after the T20 World Cup slated to be played in the UAE in October-November this year.

When asked whether the outside noise would have affected Kohli's decision to leave captaincy in the shortest format, Karim replied: "I do not think that the kind of experience Virat has and the kind of relationship he has had with Rohit, the outside noise would have not affected him. It is a personal decision, he must have realised that he is leading the side across all the formats and it does take its toll."

"Travelling, being with the team and more so with this bubble fatigue setting in. He is a family man now and it is not easy for him to lead the national side in all three formats. In his tweet, he has clearly stated that he would like to continue as Test and ODI captain so I think one needs to respect his decision and move forward," he added.

Replying to whether Kohli's decision will make him even more determined to win an ICC title, Saba said: "I think it should work in a different way altogether, it should propel the team members to give it the best shot so that they can give Virat Kohli a perfect farewell to his captaincy by winning the World Cup and that is what Virat will strive for because he is yet to win an ICC championship and it is the perfect occasion for him to do that for his side."