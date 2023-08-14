Hardik's strike-rate has been a concern: Wasim Jaffer

IMAGE: Wasim Jaffer says Hardik Pandya’s strike rate is a growing concern. Photographs: BCCI/Twitter

Former Indian opener Wasim Jaffer expressed concerns over all-rounder Hardik Pandya's declining strike rate in white-ball cricket, saying that he cannot see Pandya's more free-flowing side on the field which defined his batting for a majority of his career.

Nicholas Pooran and Brandon King's blistering batting display at Lauderhill helped West Indies clinch a five-match T20I series 3-2 against India at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground on Sunday.

During the white-ball leg of the series, Pandya's form was an issue. He scored 82 runs in three ODIs on this tour, which includes scores of 5, 7, and 70n.o in 52 balls in the final ODI.

During this fifty, he started off slowly, but accelerated in final two-three overs. In the T20I series, he managed just 77 runs in four innings with the best score of 24 and his maximum strike rate was 133.33 in second and third T20Is.

In the final T20I, he scored a rusty 14 runs in 18 balls with just one six at a strike rate of over 77.

"It has been a concern (Pandya's strike rate). We have talked about it. He looks a little rusty. We cannot see that free-flowing Hardik who comes in and strikes the ball sweetly. It does not mean hitting sixes, but hitting it nicely and rotating the strike. In that fifty in the third ODI, he started slowly but picked up later, over there he looked rusty.

“During that partnership with Shubman Gill, Pandya started slow. Thus, Gill also struggled at the other end and got out. It is concerning how he has been batting. Not every time he is going to start slowly and finish strongly.

“Whenever he comes, the momentum, strike rate and run-rate drops down and it puts pressure on others. It is something for him to worry about, take note and improve," said Jaffer in ESPNCricinfo's programme T20 Time:Out.

During the 27 matches in 2022, Pandya scored 607 runs in 25 innings at an average of 33.72 and a strike rate of 145.91. He scored three half-centuries in that period, with the best score of 71n.o.

Post the ICC T20 World Cup 2022, he has managed just 231 runs in 12 innings at a strike rate that drops down to 114.92, with his best score being 30n.o.

This year, Pandya has scored 188 runs in 11 innings at an average of 23.50, with a strike rate of 110.50 and best score of 30.

Pandya's ODI numbers this year read better, scoring 280 runs in 10 innings at an average of 31.11 and a strike rate of 97.22, with two half-centuries and best score of 70n.o.