Kohli to step down as India's white ball captain after T20 World Cup: report

'He is of the view that he needs to concentrate on his batting and go back to becoming what he's always been -- the best batsman in the world.'

IMAGE: Virat Kohli is learned to have taken the call to share leadership responsibilities with Rohit Sharma. Photograph: Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images

Virat Kohli is likely to quit as India's limited overs captain after the T20 World Cup in UAE in October-November as he wants to concentrate on his batting, it was reported on Monday.

'Current captain Virat Kohli is likely to step down as the white ball (ODI & T20s) captain after the T20 World Cup in October-November, paving the way for Rohit Sharma to take up the responsibility,' said a report in the Times of India.



BCCI sources told Times of India that Kohli, 32, is learned to have taken the call to share leadership responsibilities with Rohit.



"Virat himself will make the announcement. He is of the view that he needs to concentrate on his batting and go back to becoming what he's always been -- the best batsman in the world," the source said.



It is learnt that Kohli has had prolonged discussions with Rohit and the team management over the last few months on the captaincy issue.



Kohli believes that his batting needs more time and greater impetus looking ahead at two World Cups -- T20I and ODI -- in 2022 and 2023 respectively.



Kohli's below-par record as captain in the ICC events has been a cause of concern for the BCCI, while Rohit has led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles.