News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Kohli throws his weight behind under-fire Pant

Kohli throws his weight behind under-fire Pant

December 05, 2019 15:25 IST

'We certainly believe in Rishabh's ability'

'He should get support and it is disrespectful if you don't get it'

Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Once Rishabh Pant comes good, you will see a very different version of him, said Virat Kohli. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

India captain Virat Kohli, on Thursday, backed the under-fire Rishabh Pant, asserting that he wouldn't let the young wicketkeeper-batsman feel isolated.

Pant has been under the scanner for a while due to his inability to convert starts and for erratic work behind the stumps. He recently also drew flak for poor DRS calls and several former players stated that he is fast running out of time.

 

But ahead of the T20 International series against the West Indies starting, in Hyderabad, on Friday, Kohli threw his weight behind the 22-year-old.

"We certainly believe in Rishabh's ability. As you say, it's (also) the player's responsibility to do well but our responsibility is to give him space, to support him. He should get support and it is disrespectful if you don't get it," he said.

"As Rohit (Sharma) said recently, he needs to be left alone, he is a match-winner. Once he comes good, you will see a very different version of him. He can't be isolated to such an extent that he doesn't do well. We are here to do things for him," he added.

India and the West Indies will compete in a T20 and ODI series, each of which comprises three matches.

© Copyright 2019 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article

More like this

India focus on getting right combinations for T20 WC

India focus on getting right combinations for T20 WC

'I don't place Kohli in same class as Tendulkar'

'I don't place Kohli in same class as Tendulkar'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2019 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use

close

<<

More from rediff

>
 