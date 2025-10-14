Kohli spotted in Delhi as India gear up for Australia ODIs

IMAGE: The Indian team is set to depart for Australia in two batches on October 15. Photograph: BCCI

After four months away, Virat Kohli has returned to India, ready to rejoin the national squad ahead of the ODI series in Australia. Spotted at New Delhi airport, the former captain wasted no time, brushing past fans to get back to the team.

Kohli had travelled to London with his wife Anushka Sharma and their two children immediately after the conclusion of IPL 2025, where he led Royal Challengers Bangalore to their first title. Having retired from Test cricket in mid-May, Kohli had missed India’s tour of England over the summer.

The Indian team is set to depart for Australia in two batches on October 15, with one group flying in the morning and the other in the evening, depending on business-class ticket availability, according to a BCCI source. The first ODI will be held in Perth on October 19.

This series marks Kohli’s return to international cricket since the Champions Trophy earlier this year and comes at a pivotal moment in his career, amid speculation about his future with the national team.