Kohli shares sun-kissed picture with wife Anushka

Kohli shares sun-kissed picture with wife Anushka

August 22, 2019 09:49 IST

Virat Kohli

Indian skipper Virat Kohli took time off from his busy schedule to spend time with wife and Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma on a beach in Antigua, West Indies. 

Kohli posted on his Instagram account, a sun-kissed picture of himself and wife Anushka Sharma relaxing on the beach ahead of India's first Test against West Indies. Dressed in a floral shirt and shorts, Kohli is seen sitting on the beach with Anushka. He captioned the post with heart emojis. Anushka had also recently posted a sizzling hot beach picture of herself on Instagram.

 

India white-washed Windies in the T20I and ODI series recently and is set to face them in the first Test game of their World Test Championship from August 22.

Source: ANI
