Kohli, Rohit Hail Team India's 'Character'

IMAGE: India's players celebrate winning the three-match T20I series against Australia in Hyderabad on Sunday, September 25, 2022. Photograph: Virat Kohli/Instagram

Captain Rohit Sharma and senior batter Virat Kohli hailed the Indian team's character after they bounced back from losing the series opener to clinch the three-match series 2-1 in Hyderabad on Sunday.

India outclassed World Champions Australia by six wickets in the final T20I in Hyderabad to complete a come-from-behind 2-1 series win.

'Brilliant character shown by the boys to seal the series after being down,' Kohli said on Instagram.

'CHARACTER', Rohit captioned his Instagram post.

India's next assignment is the three-match T20I series against South Africa, starting on Wednesday.