PHOTOS: India vs Australia, 3rd T20I, Hyderabad

Images from the third and final T20 International between India and Australia in Hyderabad on Sunday.

IMAGE: Australia opener Cameron Green hits out. Photograph: BCCI

India all-rounder Axar Patel continued to impress but Cameron Green and Tim David hit belligerent fifties to guide Australia to a challenging 186/7 in the series-deciding third T20I in Hyderabad on Sunday.

With the pitch offering grip and turn, left-arm spinner Patel (3/33) picked three wickets, while also executing a sensational run out of dangerman Glenn Maxwell.



Yuzvendra Chahal (1/22) was also in his element, bowling an economical spell. But Green (52) took the Indian bowlers to the cleaners in the Powerplay, while Tim David (54) provided the final flourish for Australia.

IMAGE: India's players celebrate after Axar Patel claimed the wicket of Aaron Finch. Photograph: BCCI

Sloppy fielding from India towards the end only added to Australia's total.



Invited to bat, Green (52) was on the offensive from the start. He smashed the second delivery to square leg for a massive six, which was followed by a boundary as Australia collected 12 off the first over.



Green continued the onslaught, smashing Bumrah for a four before hitting back-to-back sixes, including one that went to the second tier much to the dismay of the partisan crowd.



With Australia going over 13 runs per over, Axar provided the home side with the first breakthrough as he bowled a slower one, forcing Aaron Finch (7) to mistime the shot with Hardik Pandya taking the catch at mid-on.

IMAGE: KL Rahul takes the catch to dismiss Cameron Green off the bowling of Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Photograph: BCCI

Green raced to his fifty from just 19 balls in the fifth over, his innings studded with seven fours and three sixes. But the opener was soon sent packing by Bhuvneshwar Kumar (1/39), who bowled slightly wide only for the Australian to miscue the ball to KL Rahul on the off-side.



Australia plundered 66 runs for the loss of two wickets in the six overs of Powerplay.



But Maxwell's (6) woeful run continued as Axar executed a brilliant run out with a direct hit from the boundary.

IMAGE: Glenn Maxwell is run out by a direct hit from Axar Patel. Photograph: BCCI

There was some doubt whether it was a run-out as wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik's glove had knocked out one bail but in the end the decision went in India's favour.



Just before the halfway mark Karthik stumped Smith (8) who was deceived by Chahal's googly as the Australian innings seemed to fall apart.



But Josh Inglis (24) and David steadied the Australian innings as the visitors made a comeback in the middle overs.



Skipper Rohit Sharma introduced Harshal Patel (1/18) in the 13th over but his struggles continued. The medium pacer was first hit for six, which was followed by a no-ball and a wide.

IMAGE: Tim David hits a six. Photograph: BCCI

Rohit then brought Axar back into the attack and the left-armer immediately repaid the skipper's faith by getting rid off Inglis and danger-man Matthew Wade.



The strapping David slammed two consecutive sixes and a four off Bhuvneshwar, who missed his length in the 18th over and conceded 21 runs.



It rained boundaries and sixes towards in the end as Australia crossed the 180-run mark.