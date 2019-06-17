Ben Stokes has fans LOLing with this one tweet...

June 17, 2019 00:19 IST

IMAGE: Ben Stokes's tweet that has won him many laughs and retweets.

England all-rounder Ben Stokes on Sunday came out with a witty tweet regarding Virat Kohli's use of a north Indian cuss word that more or less rhymes with his name.

The 28-year-old also said that it used to be funny but it is not anymore.

"I may delete Twitter just so I don't have to see another tweet reading "He's saying Ben Stokes"(when he's clearly not)in reply to a video of Virat saying you know what it was funny the first 100,000 times," Stokes tweeted.

His tweet got him over eight thousand retweets and over a thousand replies, all from his Indian fans.

In reply to the tweet many Indian fans laughed at the tweet, some even posting the same video where one’s lip-reading skills need not be sharp to know the swear word being uttered by the Indian captain.

“This is such a high class tweet! Next level. Cheers Ben!! Love twitter,” one Aman tweeted.

The video has gone viral across all social media platforms.