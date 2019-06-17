News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Ben Stokes has fans LOLing with this one tweet...

Ben Stokes has fans LOLing with this one tweet...

June 17, 2019 00:19 IST

Ben Stokes tweet that has won him many laughs

IMAGE: Ben Stokes's tweet that has won him many laughs and retweets.

England all-rounder Ben Stokes on Sunday came out with a witty tweet regarding Virat Kohli's use of a north Indian cuss word that more or less rhymes with his name.

The 28-year-old also said that it used to be funny but it is not anymore.

"I may delete Twitter just so I don't have to see another tweet reading "He's saying Ben Stokes"(when he's clearly not)in reply to a video of Virat saying you know what it was funny the first 100,000 times," Stokes tweeted.

 

His tweet got him over eight thousand retweets and over a thousand replies, all from his Indian fans.

In reply to the tweet many Indian fans laughed at the tweet, some even posting the same video where one’s lip-reading skills need not be sharp to know the swear word being uttered by the Indian captain.

“This is such a high class tweet! Next level. Cheers Ben!! Love twitter,” one Aman tweeted.

The video has gone viral across all social media platforms.

Ben Stokes

AGENCIES
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
 

More like this

Bhuvneshwar hobbles out with hamstring niggle

Bhuvneshwar hobbles out with hamstring niggle

Kohli's decision to walk leaves Twitter abuzz

Kohli's decision to walk leaves Twitter abuzz

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2019 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use