Rediff.com  » Cricket » Kohli on possibility of surpassing Dhoni's feat

By Rediff Cricket
February 23, 2021 18:47 IST
Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Virat Kohli is level with MS Dhoni when it comes to winning the most number of Tests at home as the skipper of the Indian team. Photograph: BCCI

A win at Motera will see skipper Virat Kohli surpassing Mahendra Singh Dhoni to become the most successful Indian captain at home.

Kohli is now level with the great Dhoni when it comes to winning the most number of Tests at home with 21 wins as the skipper of the Indian team. But he made it clear that Dhoni was his skipper and both share a great camaraderie, so there is no comparison at all.

 

"These are very fickle things which probably look great from the outside comparing two individuals and that's something that people on the outside love to do all the time."

"But that really doesn't matter to any of us to be very honest because the mutual respect and understanding and camaraderie that we have as teammates or with your ex-captain is something that you hold really close to your heart. It is always more important than these milestones. I have a responsibility to keep Team India on top, and the same applies to someone who takes over after me," Kohli said at the pre-match conference.

"You don’t play for those reasons. We are looking to win both games, and not win this one and draw next. There is no point running too far ahead into the future. Let other people think about the what-ifs," he added.

Rediff Cricket
