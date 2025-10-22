'Kohli not in his batting zone at the moment'

'A player is only good till he has his rhythm, batting form, and plays games regularly.'

IMAGE: Virat Kohli was dismissed for an 8-ball duck in the opening ODI against Australia in Perth . Photograph: BCCI

Virat Kohli's much-awaited return to international cricket ended in disappointment in Perth, as the batting stalwart looked short of rhythm in the first ODI of the three-match series before being dismissed by Mitchell Starc for an 8-ball duck.

As the 36-year-old looks to make amends in Thursday's second ODI at the Adelaide Oval, one of his favourite hunting grounds, former India international Mohammed Kaif said that Virat did not appear to be in his batting zone.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Kaif pointed out that the player is "only good till he has rhythm, batting form and plays game regularly."

"A player is only good till he has his rhythm, batting form, playing games regularly. Eyes are sharp, playing games every second or third day. When that happens, the player finds out from the hand whether the ball is going to in-swing or out-swing. Or whether it is a yorker or a slower one. So, the ability to pick that is possible when you are playing regularly... You are in your batting zone," said Kaif.

"Virat is not in his batting zone at the moment, clearly... There was a lack of rhythm, and he was out of touch, so that's why he got out cheaply in the last match," he added.

At the Adelaide Oval, Virat is India's all-time highest run-getter, tallying 975 runs in 12 matches at an average of 65.00. He has hit five centuries and four fifties at the venue.

Kaif also pointed out that both Rohit Sharma and Virat will have to spend some time at the crease to score big, and said that leg-spinner Adam Zampa, who is expected to play in Adelaide, has a fine record against India and has also troubled Virat on plenty of occasions.

Virat has been dismissed six times by Zampa in 15 innings and averages 47.83 against him.

"Zampa might be playing in the second match. He has a good record against India, having gotten Virat Kohli out on many occasions. I think the Australian squad looks more rounded in this game than the previous one. Virat and Rohit can score big, but they need to spend some time in the middle."