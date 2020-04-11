News
Kohli, Ishant laud Delhi police for helping people during lockdown

Kohli, Ishant laud Delhi police for helping people during lockdown

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
April 11, 2020 13:18 IST
'Let's help Delhi Police by staying at our homes and don't pay heed to rumors.'

Virat Kohli

IMAGE: India captain Virat Kohli. Photograph: Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images

India cricket captain Virat Kohli and fast bowler Ishant Sharma heaped praise on Delhi Police for the work they have been doing in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

 

Kohli lauded the Delhi Police for helping those who have been the worst hit by the virus outbreak, especially the poor sections of the society, including migrants and daily wage workers.

"It is heartening for me to know that the police service across the nation is helping so many people in these difficult times," Kohli said in a video posted on Delhi Police official Twitter handle.

"I want to acknowledge the efforts of Delhi police who have not only performed their duties with absolute honesty but also taken food to the poor people on a daily basis, which is their utmost requirement. So, well done and keep putting in the same effort," he added.

Ishant urged the people to follow the official directives and stay home to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Friends this is the time to stay at home and spend time with your family. Delhi police jawans are performing their duties day and night. So let's help Delhi Police by staying at our homes and don't pay heed to rumors," said Ishant.

In India, more than 7000 people have tested positive for coronavirus, with 200-plus deaths so far.

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
