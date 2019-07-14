KKR part ways with Kallis, Katich after below-par IPL 2019

July 14, 2019 16:10 IST

IMAGE: Legendary South African all-rounder Jacques Kallis. Photograph: BCCI

Two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday parted ways with head coach Jacques Kallis and assistant coach Simon Katich following a below-par IPL 2019 in which they finished fifth.

The team however has not taken a call on the future of captain Dinesh Karthik who was part of India's World Cup squad. It was the first time in four seasons that the side did not make the play-offs.

"Jacques Kallis has been an integral part of the KKR family & will always remain so. We will be exploring ways of working with Jacques as we pursue our vision of establishing the Knight Rider brand as a global brand," KKR CEO Venky Mysore was quoted by the team's website.

Kallis joined the side in 2011 as a player before replacing Trevor Bayliss as head coach in October 2015.

"After nine fantastic years with KKR since 2011, as a player, mentor and head coach, it's time to explore new opportunities. I would to like to thank the Owners, Management and fellow players for many happy memories," Kallis said.

Under Kallis and Katich, KKR won 32 of their 61 games.