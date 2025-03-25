Karun Nair set for India recall for Eng tour?

IMAGE: Karun Nair was instrumental in Vidarbha's title run in the Ranji Trophy. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Some of India's frontline players are likely to be part of the 'A' squad which will face the Lions in two four-day matches during the May-June window in preparation for the five-match Test series against England.

India will begin their 45-day trip to England with the first Test at Headingley on June 20, as they will attempt to win the first away series at the Old Blighty since 2007.

"The first four-day match will be hosted at The Spitfire Ground, St Lawrence in Canterbury from May 30. The second match is scheduled to begin a week later on June 6 at the County Ground in Northampton," the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said in a statement.

All the prominent Indian cricketers are contracted with their respective IPL franchises at the moment as the league's knockouts will be played on May 20, 21 23 before the final on May 25.

It gives the selectors good enough time to announce the India A squad ahead of the trip to England, and as things stand now, Karun Nair could be on the flight.

Karun has been quite impressive in the 2024-25 domestic season, emerging as the leading run-getter in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, and the fourth highest run-maker in the Ranji Trophy with 863 runs from nine matches at an average of 54 with four hundreds and two fifties.

His rich vein of form helped Vidarbha beat Kerala in the final to clinch their third Ranji title.

"There is enough time to announce the squad, mostly ahead of the knockouts or just after those matches. You will then get a clear picture as to which players are available by then," a source close to the development told PTI on the condition of anonymity.

Rohit Sharma is expected to lead the India senior team in England despite his modest outings and two Test series defeats against New Zealand and Australia.

India will also keenly track the fitness of star pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who is still recovering from a back injury that he sustained during the tour to Australia.

Bumrah is not available for the first few matches of the IPL 2025 for the Mumbai Indians.