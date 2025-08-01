'Karun Nair Is Standing Tall'

'Karun Nair's career is well and truly back.'

IMAGE: Karun Nair ground his way to a priceless 52 not out by stumps. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

The Oval wasn't kind: A green top, overcast skies, seam movement all day. But Karun Nair, dropped and doubted, dug deep to carve out a defiant Test fifty -- his first since 2016 -- and possibly earn himself a longer stay in India's Test plans.

After six innings without a single fifty on his much anticipated return, Nair was dropped for the fourth Test at Old Trafford -- a decision many thought marked the full stop on his time in India whites.

But on Day 1 of the series-deciding fifth Test at The Oval, Nair reminded everyone that he's not done yet.

Captain Shubman Gill may have flubbed the number of team changes at the toss, but he made no mistake in naming Karun Nair as a clear pick in the XI, replacing the injured Shardul Thakur. With Rishabh Pant already out and Nitish Kumar Reddy ruled out of the series, India stuck with their eight-batter formula. And Nair was back.

On a green-top Oval pitch under grey skies -- arguably the toughest batting conditions of the series -- Nair ground his way to a priceless 52* by stumps. It was his first fifty in Test cricket since that unforgettable 303* against England in Chennai back in 2016.

Coming in at No.5 -- a slot he hadn't occupied before in the series -- Nair played with composure and restraint.

The ball zipped, seamed, and swung, but the Karnataka batter showed soft hands, a calm head, and just enough flair to steer India to safety on a treacherous Day 1.

His effort drew widespread praise, especially from former cricketers.

'Well played, Karun Nair. That's a high-quality fifty in real tough conditions,' former wicket-keeper-batter Dinesh Karthik noted during commentary.

'Karun Nair's career is well and truly back. If he hadn't played this Test, then the team management could well have looked beyond him.'

Former India pacer Varun Aaron was equally impressed, particularly with Nair's refined approach outside the off stump -- an area that had brought about his downfall repeatedly in earlier games.

'This could have been his last chance, but he has capitalised,' Aaron said on JioCinema.

'The pitch was doing a lot, but Karun Nair is standing tall. What stood out was Karun Nair's purposeful attempt to have soft hands to deliveries outside off stump.'

Whether it sparks a longer run remains to be seen, but for now, Karun Nair has ensured his career is no longer written off.