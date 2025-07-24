'Kamboj's domestic experience will come in handy'

IMAGE: India's Anshul Kamboj poses with his Test cap ahead of the fourth Test against England in Manchester. Photograph: ANI Photo

Anshul Kamboj's toil in first-class cricket should hold the Haryana seamer in good stead, said senior India pacers Ishant Sharma and Bhuvneshwar Kumar in New Delhi on Thursday, after the 24-year-old was handed his debut for the fourth Test against England in Manchester.

Kamboj, who was a part of the India A squad before the five-Test series began, was called in after fast bowlers Arshdeep Singh and Akash Deep were sidelined from the Manchester Test due to injuries.

“He will do well since he has done well in First-Class cricket, and anyone who has had a good run in First-Class cricket is bound to do well for the team too,” Ishant said on the sidelines of a Pickle Pros event.

“People say it is easy to take wickets in First-Class cricket, but it is really not,” he added.

Bhuvneshwar warned Kamboj to not get bogged down under pressure in his maiden game for India.

“I hope he does well because the debut match is always special and there is pressure on you as well, so I hope he doesn't succumb to the pressure of a debut match,” Bhuvneshwar said.

“If he does well, then it will hold him in good stead, but of course, he is a very good bowler, he did well in domestic cricket and the IPL, so I wish him luck,” the ace swing bowler added.

Ishant said losing Rishabh Pant for the remainder of the series would be a “big blow” even as the India vice-captain came out to bat in the first session with a fractured foot.

“It is a big blow for India if a player like him is out for (up to) six weeks but (if) you see, sports is something where you are replaceable, because a sport always moves on, your team struggles for a little while but the sport goes on,” Ishant said.

He continued, “Earlier it was Sachin Tendulkar, then Virat Kohli, and after that someone else (time) will come so while it is a big setback, injuries are part and parcel of sports."

“But the silver lining is that it will now give an opportunity to some other player to perform, so now it is all about taking opportunities and grabbing them and doing well for the team.”

Bhuvneshwar said, “It is a big setback with the kind of player (that) he is. He can change the game any time when he is in the team but injury happens, they are unfortunate, but you can't stop them so I wish him a speedy recovery."

Ishant, meanwhile, said experience of captaining will make Shubman Gill better and better.

“He is doing well. He is young and the more Test matches he will get under his belt, the more he will learn about the ins and outs of captaincy,” he said.

“It is a new role and job for him which is not an easy one so everyone should support him.”

Bhuvneshwar said Mohammed Siraj's bowling workload hasn't been discussed in the media enough but he is a “bowling machine” for the national side.

“The onus is on the media to talk about it as well, if you guys talk or write about him, then it will be nice,” Bhuvneshwar said.

“But the kind of performances Siraj has been dishing out for as many years (that) he has been playing for India he is indeed turning out to be a bowling machine for the team so yes I believe he should be appreciated more,” he added.