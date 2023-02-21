News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » '83 Heroes Celebrate Delhi Win

'83 Heroes Celebrate Delhi Win

By REDIFF CRICKET
February 21, 2023 15:49 IST
IMAGE: Sunil Valson, Sunil Gavaskar, Kapil Dev, Ravi Shastri, Madan Lal and Kirti Azad. Photograph: Sunil Gavaskar/Instagram

Some members of India's 1983 World Cup-winning team celebrated India's victory in the second Test against Australia in Delhi with a dinner at Kapil Dev's home in Delhi.

Sunil Gavaskar, Ravi Shastri, Madan Lal, Kirti Azad and Sunil Valson relived the good times with a great evening at the skipper's house.

'Wonderful to catch up with the Delhi boys of the '83 World Cup team at skipper Kapil's home. Celebrated India's win in the Delhi Test,' Gavaskar captioned his Instagram post.

'Great dinner, great conversations and a great evening.'

 
REDIFF CRICKET
AUSTRALIA TOUR INDIA 2023

AUSTRALIA'S TOUR OF INDIA

