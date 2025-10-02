HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Gaming giant EA sold in biggest buyout ever

October 02, 2025 00:46 IST

IMAGE: Saudi fund, Kushner back $55B EA mega-deal. Photograph: EA/X

Electronic Arts, the maker of Battlefield and Madden NFL, has agreed to be taken private in a record-setting $55 billion leveraged buyout, the largest in history.

The deal is being led by Saudi Arabia’s $1 trillion Public Investment Fund, Jared Kushner’s Affinity Partners, and private equity firm Silver Lake. It includes $36 billion in cash, equity already held by PIF, and $20 billion in debt arranged by JPMorgan.

 

For PIF, the investment strengthens its push to make Saudi Arabia a global hub for gaming and sports. The buyout also signals a possible revival of mega-LBOs, which fell out of favor after the 2008 financial crisis.

EA shareholders will receive $210 per share in cash -- a 25% premium over its pre-deal price -- valuing the company’s equity at $52.5 billion. Shares jumped 5% after the announcement.

The Redwood City-based publisher will remain under CEO Andrew Wilson. The transaction is expected to close in early FY2027.

The takeover surpasses the previous LBO record -- the $45 billion buyout of Texas utility TXU Energy in 2007 -- and underscores investors’ long-term bet on blockbuster gaming franchises.

 

