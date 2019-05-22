Jos Buttler is England's dangerman: Ponting

May 22, 2019 12:49 IST

IMAGE: Jos Buttler smashed two brilliant centuries in his last five ODI innings -- 77-ball 150 against West Indies and 55-ball 110 not out against Pakistan. Photograph: Harry Trump/Getty Images

England boasts of a number of match-winners in their 15-man World Cup squad, but former Australia captain Ricky Ponting has handpicked Jos Buttler as the dangerman for the hosts in the showpiece, stating May 30.

"The dangerman for England is gonna be Jos Buttler. I just watched him develop over the last 2 or 3 years. I had a chance to coach him at Mumbai Indians 3 or 4 seasons ago when he was really sort of starting to make his mark in international cricket," Ponting was quoted as saying in a video posted at Cricket Australia website.

"What he has done in the last 12 to 18 months whether in a T20, One-Day game or a Test match for England, it's really outstanding. So, Jos Buttler is England's dangerman for me."



"He (Buttler) might not take the gloves but his middle-order batting is out of this world. He scores 360 degrees around the ground, hits the ball incredibly hard, hits the ball a long way as well," he added.



Besides Buttler, England's team comprises of match-winners like skipper Eoin Morgan, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer to name a few.



The two-time World Cup winning skipper said England's depth in the batting department makes the hosts a force to reckon with in the upcoming World Cup.



"I think England's great strength right now in their One-Day team is how deep they bat. That allows all their top-order to play probably with more freedom than most other teams," Ponting said.



"Someone like a Buttler or (Ben) Stokes or Moeen Ali coming in at 7, 8, 9, allows their top-order to go hard. They are a really confident outfit. They have got great depth in their squad and obviously would be playing in conditions they are very much used to."



England will be at the heart of a special WC, says Vaughan

IMAGE: England have reached the 50-over World Cup final thrice in the past -- 1979, 1987 and 1992 -- but finished second-best on all three occasions. Photograph: Alex Davidson/Getty Images

In-form England have the "best opportunity" to break their title jinx in the ODI World Cup and they will be at the heart of what promises to be a "special" showpiece event, said former captain Michael Vaughan.

"It's the best opportunity in my time for England - I remember 1992 as a youngster, watching that final at college," Vaughan said.



"They got to the semi-finals of the Champions Trophy two years ago but didn't get over the line on that occasion. They have got to see that as a real positive experience and if they get into the semis again, play smart cricket."



Vaughan also termed England's 15-man World Cup squad as the best he has ever seen.



"This England squad is the best I have seen. They have earned the right to be favourites," Vaughan was quoted as saying by BBC Sport after England named their 15-man squad for the tournament, which begins on May 30.



"I think we're in for a special World Cup - world-class players, world-class teams - and I think England will be right at the heart of it," he said.



England have reached the 50-over World Cup final thrice in the past -- 1979, 1987 and 1992 -- but finished second-best on all three occasions.



England included pace sensation Jofra Archer in the squad besides all-rounder Tom Curran and Hampshire off-spinner Liam Dawson.



David Willey and Joe Denly, who were named in England's provisional squad, however missed out on the final 15.



"I feel for Willey, he hasn't really let England down, but it's the nature of international sport that you have to be ruthless," Vaughan said.



"You have to pick who you feel is the right 15 and I feel they have got it right."