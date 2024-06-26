News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Jayawardene resigns after Sri Lanka's T20 WC debacle

Jayawardene resigns after Sri Lanka's T20 WC debacle

Source: PTI
June 26, 2024 21:46 IST
IMAGE: Mahela Jayawardene had an extended stint with Mumbai Indians before accepting the role with the Sri Lankan team .Photograph: BCCI / X

Former skipper Mahela Jayawardene has stepped down from his position as consultant coach of Sri Lanka with immediate effect, the country's cricket board (SLC) said on Wednesday.

The decision comes after Sri Lanka's early exit from the ongoing T20 World Cup.

"Jayawardena, during his tenure, helped implement significant changes to the structure of the national team ecosystem and the High-Performance Centre," Sri Lanka Cricket said in a statement.

"Sri Lanka Cricket takes this opportunity to wish Mahela all the best in his future endeavours and thank him for the services he rendered during his tenure," they further added.

The 47-year-old had taken up the position in 2022 for a year which was extended by another year.

Sri Lanka had a forgettable outing at the T20 World Cup, having failed to qualify for the Super 8 stage.

Source: PTI
