Jamieson's arrival reshapes New Zealand's WC prospects

IMAGE: Kyle Jamieson holds a distinct advantage, having trained with the squad for a full two weeks earlier in the tournament. Photograph: Black Caps/X

New Zealand have summoned Kyle Jamieson to reinforce their Cricket World Cup squad in India.

This move follows his prior role as cover for Tim Southee during the tournament. Jamieson's arrival in Bengaluru on Thursday has been orchestrated in preparation for the imminent clash against Pakistan scheduled for Saturday.

The decision to bring in Jamieson comes at a critical time, with Matt Henry awaiting scan results for a right hamstring injury and Lockie Ferguson in the process of recovering from an Achilles injury. Coach Gary Stead recognised the urgency of strengthening the team's bowling resources.

Stead explained, 'Considering the gravity of Matt's injury and the tight schedule before our Pakistan match, it was imperative to avoid the risk of being short of a bowler. Matt has been a consistent performer for us in ODI cricket over the past two World Cup cycles, so we are eagerly awaiting the results of his scans.'

Stead expressed his confidence in Jamieson's readiness to rejoin the squad in India, stating, 'Kyle is en route as we speak, and we are eagerly anticipating his return to the team. He is expected to participate in our training session on Friday with the aim of being available for the crucial Saturday match.'

Jamieson holds a distinct advantage, having trained with the squad for a full two weeks earlier in the tournament and subsequently playing in a Plunket Shield match. The coaching staff is confident that his reintegration into the team will be seamless.

This decision arrives at a crucial juncture following the Black Caps' third consecutive loss and a concerning fourth injury, leaving them with minimal margin for error in their Cricket World Cup campaign.

Despite maintaining strong prospects for the semifinals, thanks to their favourable net run rate from the initial four victories, they must exercise caution and avoid further setbacks.

Currently holding a two-point lead over Pakistan, their upcoming opponents, the Black Caps have two more round-robin fixtures to navigate.