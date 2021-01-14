News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Jaiswal, 19, teaches Sreesanth, 38, a lesson!

Jaiswal, 19, teaches Sreesanth, 38, a lesson!

By Rediff Cricket
January 14, 2021 18:32 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Indian domestic cricket rarely makes news until records are broken. But trust Shanthakumaran Sreesanth to make news wherever he goes.

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Photograph: Kind courtesy Yashasvi Jaiswal/Twitter

On Wednesday, in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, an encounter between India Under-19 World Cup star Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sreesanth stood out.

 

S Sreesanth

IMAGE: Pacer Shanthakumaran Sreesanth. Photograph: Shanthakumaran Sreesanth/Twitter

Sreesanth had marked his return to professional cricket on Monday with a wicket in his first competitive game -- against Puducherry -- in seven years.

On Wednesday, in the Kerala-Mumbai tie, Yashasvi opened the innings for Mumbai and appeared in quite an aggressive mood with the bat.

S Sreesanth

Sreesanth came to bowl the sixth over. Mumbai were going well at 39/0.

Jaiswal tried to go after Sreesanth in the first ball of the over, swung and missed.

The Kerala pacer -- who turns 38 on February 6 -- immediately stared at Yashasvi, who is half his age (19), and apparently sledged him.

Unfazed, Yashasvi responded in style, hitting 6,6 and 4 off Sreesanth's next three deliveries.

Sreesanth went for 47 runs at the end while Yashasvi scored 40 off 32 balls.

S Sreesanth

Mumbai posted 196 runs thanks to quick-fire knocks from Yashasvi, Aditya Tare and Suryakumar Yadav.

But Mohammed Azharuddeen slammed a 37-ball century to power Kerala to an 8 wicket victory.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Cricket
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
1st wicket in 7 years: 'Just the beginning'
1st wicket in 7 years: 'Just the beginning'
VOTE! Who will win the Brisbane Test?
VOTE! Who will win the Brisbane Test?
'Bumrah should be given a break during England series'
'Bumrah should be given a break during England series'
Delhi civic bodies lift ban on sale of chicken meat
Delhi civic bodies lift ban on sale of chicken meat
US house impeaches Trump for role in Capitol riots
US house impeaches Trump for role in Capitol riots
On trial is not Trump, but Trumpism
On trial is not Trump, but Trumpism
Dear Nirmalaji, please incentivise savings
Dear Nirmalaji, please incentivise savings

India tour of Australia 2020

India's tour of Australia 2020

More like this

Kerala's Azharuddeen destroys Mumbai with 37-ball ton

Kerala's Azharuddeen destroys Mumbai with 37-ball ton

Watch out for Yashasvi Jaiswal in world cricket!

Watch out for Yashasvi Jaiswal in world cricket!

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use