Jadeja Reveals Reason For His Omission From ODI Squad!

IMAGE: Ravindra Jadeja has been appointed vice-captain for the two-Test home series against the West Indies . Photograph: BCCI

Ravindra Jadeja's omission from the India ODI squad for Australia tour raised a few eyebrows but the veteran all-rounder was not surprised as the selection committee and team management had "communicated" to him about their inability to pick him.

Jadeja said if it is left up to him, he is keen on playing the 2027 World Cup as the 50-over global edition remains an "unfinished business" after the heartbreaking loss to Australia in the 2023 final.

"It is not in my hands but I want to play the 2027 World Cup, but team management, selectors must have some kind of thinking as to why I wasn't selected for the Australia ODIs," Jadeja said after Day 2 of the second Test against West Indies in New Delhi.

Chairman of selection committee Ajit Agarkar has said Jadeja was not considered as they did not see logic in picking two slow left-arm orthodox bowlers (Axar Patel is in the squad) for a three-match ODI series.

While Jadeja did not divulge the discussion between him, Agarkar, head coach Gautam Gambhir and skipper Shubman Gill, he was pleased that he at least has been told about their plan of action.

"There must be some reason and they have indeed spoken to me. It wasn't like I was surprised once the team was announced and I didn't find my name in it.

"It was good that the captain, (chief) selector and coach spoke to me as to what they are thinking and what their reasons are, so I'm happy. But whenever I will get a chance, I will try to perform."

Jadeja feels that rather than now, a lot will depend on the ODI matches that will be played in 2027 leading up to the World Cup.

"If I get a chance to play in the World Cup, it will depend on the matches leading up to the tournament and if I do well in those, then it will be good. Last time, we came close but missed it so that will be an unfinished job."

Jadeja has been appointed vice-captain for the West Indies series, primarily because Shubman Gill's designated deputy Rishabh Pant is nursing a fractured foot. During the series, he has been seen making field placements when Gill takes a breather.

Asked if the thoughts of leadership crosses his mind, the answer was a big no.

"I don't think about captaincy. That time I believe is long gone," Jadeja, certainly the oldest man at 36 in India's Test playing eleven, said.

He feels completely at ease while playing a mentor to the younger generation.

"I'm available for the team. Like any youngster coming and talking to me. Kuldeep comes and asks about certain aspects of bowling, so I do tell him what I feel and what my thinking is.

"In case of batting, Jaiswal comes and asks and I tell him accordingly what I think should be the mindset keeping track and conditions in mind. Never thought of captaincy and I'm happy with what I have and do my work and go home."

He spoke like an elder statesman when asked about his observations on Gill's captaincy in Test matches.

"As a captain, he is performing, so team is getting a lot of help. When captain performs, it obviously lifts the team. He did well in England and also here got a fifty in the first game.

"The best part is that young generation is taking a lot of responsibility, even Yashasvi Jaiswal scored a lot of runs in last two years. These youngsters are not only shouldering the responsibility but also ensuring that they don't leave it on anyone else."

Gill has now captained India in seven Tests (including the ongoing one) and his consistency as a batter did help him, Jadeja opined.

"What stands out for Gill is his consistency as he has been scoring a lot of runs since he became a captain. That is a good sign for Indian cricket. "

He reserved special praise for Jaiswal and the way he has matured as a batter in these two years of playing Test cricket.

"In case of Jaiswal, he is very clever in terms what he wants to do while batting. When to attack and whom to attack and which shot to play, he has everything planned and that helps him get a lot of success and he plays all those big knocks."

Jadeja has six hundreds and 15 five-for in Test cricket. So how does he decide on prioritizing batting or bowling in a particular Test match?

"Batting wicket pe main batsman hoon aur bowling wicket pe bowler. Mujhe toh team mein bane rahna hai (I'm batter on batting wicket and bowler on bowling wicket. I just want to be in the team)," he quipped.