Iyer, Kishan slam centuries; Pujara continues good run in T20s

IMAGE: Shreyas Iyer continued his good form as he hammered the Madhya Pradesh bowlers with utmost ease. Photograph: BCCI

Domestic giants Mumbai continued their winning run after comprehensively thrashing Madhya Pradesh by eight wickets in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, in Indore, on Sunday.



This is Mumbai's third consecutive win in the domestic T20 tournament, after they had earlier defeated Sikkim and Punjab.

Mumbai bundled out Madhya Pradesh for 143 in 19.3 overs and then chased the target with as many as four overs to spare, thanks to a blazing hundred by in-form batsman Shreyas Iyer, who smashed a brilliant 103 not out from 55 balls.

Mumbai wicketkeeper Aditya Tare became the third keeper in T20 history to claim six wickets in a match.



Iyer, who recently made the highest T20 score by an Indian surpassing Rishabh Pant, continued his good form as he hammered the Madhya Pradesh bowlers with utmost ease.



The early failure of India internationals Prithvi Shaw (0) and Ajinkya Rahane (1) did not deter Iyer from playing his natural game.



The experienced Surya Kumar Yadav (39 not out of 36 balls) forged an unbroken 138-run stand as the duo comfortably took Mumbai home.



The duo took the MP attack to cleansers as Iyers knock was studded with 5 fours and 10 sixes.



The 24-year-old Iyer raced to his individual fifty from 33 balls and then completed his hundred in just 55 deliveries even as Surya played the sheet anchor's role with perfection, striking four boundaries.



This is Iyer's second hundred in the tournament after his record breaking 147 in the opening game against Sikkim.



Earlier, Mumbai pacer Tushar Deshpande (4-28) was among the wickets and was ably supported by pacers Dhawal Kulkarni (2-12), Shardul Thakur (2-20) and spinner Shams Mulani as they bowled out the hosts for 143.



Pujara continues good run



Meanwhile, Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara continued his good form with the bat as he and Robin Uthappa helped Saurashtra crush Punjab by eight wickets.



Saurashtra skipper Jaydev Unadkat (3/30) led from the front as they bundled out Punjab for a paltry 122.



For Punjab, veteran Yuvraj Singh top-scored with a 34 run knock, while Gurkeerat Mann chipped in with 29. But the other batsmen faltered against a disciplined Saurashtra attack.



The chase was a walk in the park with former India international Robin Utthapa (54) and Cheteshwar Pujara (42 not out) ensuring their team won with 8 wickets to spare.



Kishan cracks second straight ton to guide Jharkhand to victory



Ishan Kishan smashed his second straight century, a breezy unbeaten 113 to power Jharkhand to a 121-run win against Manipur in a Group A match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in Mulapadu.



In other matches in the Group, Delhi beat Jammu and Kashmir by four wickets and Kerala edged out Andhra Pradesh by eight runs.



Kishan, who hit 12 fours and five sixes in his 62-ball knock, and Virat Singh (73 not out from 46 balls) were in a devastating form as the duo piled up 165 runs for the unfinished second wicket partnership that set the stage for Jharkhand's third consecutive win in the tournament.



Chasing the formidable target of 220, Manipur folded up for 98 for 9 in 20 overs with Yashpal Singh (40) alone offering some resistence as the Jharkhand bowlers emerged on top, capitalising on the good show by their batsmen.



In another match, Delhi pulled off an exciting win against Jammu and Kashmir, reaching the target of 190 off the penultimate ball of the match.



Lalit Yadav (47 not out) and Pawan Negi (15) saw the team home after a brief stutter.



Earlier, J&K rode on half-centuries by Shubham Singh Pundir 68 and Jatin Wadhwan (57) to post 189 for seven.



Test paceman Ishant Sharma finished with figures of 1 for 42 in four overs while Subhodh Bhati took three wickets.



It was Delhi's second win after opening with a loss to Jharkhand.



Brief scores:



Jharkhand 219 for 1 in overs (Ishan Kishan 113 not out, Virat Singh 73 not out, Anand Singh 26) beat Manipur 98 for 9 in 20 overs (Yashpal Singh 40, Rahul Shukla 3 for 14) by 121 runs.



Jammu & Kashmir 189 for 7 in 20 overs (Shubham Singh Pundir 68, Jatin Wadhwan 57, Irfan Pathan 26 not out, Subodh Bhati 3 for 26) lost to Delhi 191 for 6 in 19.5 overs (Lalit Yadav 47 not out, Anuj Rawat 45, Hiten Dalal 32) by four wickets.



Kerala 160 for 6 in 20 overs (Vishnu Vinod 70, Sachin Baby 38, K B Arun Karthick 31) beat Andhra 152 in 19.4 overs (D B Prahanth Kumar 57, Girinath Reddy 22, Sandeep Warrier 3 for 27, Basil Thampi 3 for 37) by

eight runs.



Madhya Pradesh 143 all out (Rajat Patidar 47, Tushar Deshpande 4-28) lost to Mumbai 145/2 (Shreyas Iyer 103 not out, Surya Kumar Yadav 39 not out) by eight wickets.



Goa 164/7 (Suyash Prabhudessai 49, Amit Verma 23, Prashant Awasthi 2-14) lost to Railways 168/2 (Mrunal Devdhar 82, P S Singh 60 not out) by eight wickets.



Punjab 122 all out (Yuvraj Singh 34, Gurkeerat Mann 29 ; Jaydev Unadkat 3-30, D A Jadeja 2-11) lost to Saurashtra 126/2 (Robin Uthappa 54, Cheteshwar Pujara 42 not out) by eight wickets.



Bihar 131/9 (Rahmat Ullah 32, M Mohammed 3-21, R Ashwin 3-31) lost to Tamil Nadu 132/4 (B Inderjith 46, Washington Sundar 38 not out, Ashutosh Aman 2-19) by six wickets.



Gujarat 167/5 (Dhruv Raval 71 not out, Priyank Panchal 40) won against Himachal Pradesh 97 all out (P S Chopra 35, Hemang Patel 3-14, H P Patel 3-29) by 70 runs.



Rajasthan 137/5 (M K Lomror 47, Robin Bist 38, Abhay Negi 2-19) beat Meghalaya 65 all out (Gurinder Singh 24, A Singhania 15, Nathu Singh 3-7, Rahul Chahar 3-13) by 72 runs.