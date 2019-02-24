'Australia series good practice for India before World Cup'

February 24, 2019 18:34 IST

IMAGE: The ODI series against Australia are the last set of 50-over games that India will play before the 2019 World Cup in England, starting on May 30. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

Former India skipper Dilip Vengsarkar believes the limited overs games against Australia will provide good practice for the hosts before the ODI World Cup later this year.



Hosts India take on Australia in two Twenty20 international matches starting from Sunday, followed by five One-Day Internationals.

The ODI series, commencing on March 2, form the last set of 50-over games that the Virat Kohli-led India will play before the 2019 World Cup in England, starting on May 30.



"Australia are one of the best oppositions and (it is) a good practice before the World Cup because they (India) won't be able to get to play many games (ODIs) as the IPL starts," Vengsarkar said in Mumbai on Sunday.



The Australia series will be followed by 12th edition of the Indian Premier League, starting on March 23.



The 116-Test veteran also praised the Indian pace attack led by Jasprit Bumrah, terming it as 'brilliant'.