News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Iyer can't wait to don Test whites

Iyer can't wait to don Test whites

Source: PTI
March 25, 2020 21:30 IST

Shreyas Iyer's consistency has seen him seal the No 4 spot in limited overs cricket

IMAGE: Shreyas Iyer's consistency has seen him seal the No 4 spot in limited overs cricket. Photograph: BCCI

Test cricket is ultimate test of batsmanship and Shreyas Iyer is "eagerly waiting" to don the India whites having cemented his place in the team in the limited overs format.

The stylish right-hander has already made a mark at the No 4 spot in white ball cricket and the buzz is that once India resume playing Tests at the end of the year, he might replace a big name in that Indian middle order.

 

Asked about his Test ambitions, Shreyas, during an interactive session on Twitter said: "It is the ultimate test. It's every cricketer's dream to play Test cricket. I'm eagerly waiting for my opportunity to represent my country in whites also."

Shreyas, who is also the skipper of Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League, appreciates Ricky Ponting’s coaching style.

"He is an outstanding coach to work under and the amount of freedom he gives you is mesmerizing," added the stylish Mumbaikar when asked about Ponting's coaching style.

Shreyas also had words of gratitude for his India teammate and senior pro Rohit Sharma.

"(Rohit) is a very good personality to be around. He's very motivating, caring towards his teammates," said Shreyas about Sharma.

Revealing that Sachin Tendulkar, former England batsman Kevin Pietersen, former South African batsman Ab De Villiers, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli were his role models, he termed captain Kohli "relentless".

The middle-order batsman also picked former India pacer Zaheer Khan as his all-time favourite India bowler and Jemimah Rodrigues as his favourite women's cricketer.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2020 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article

More like this

Ganguly to donate rice worth Rs 50 lakh to poor

Ganguly to donate rice worth Rs 50 lakh to poor

'Talented' Pant needs mind coach: Hogg

'Talented' Pant needs mind coach: Hogg

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2020 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use