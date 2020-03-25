News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Covid-19: Ganguly to donate rice worth Rs 50 lakh to underprivileged

Covid-19: Ganguly to donate rice worth Rs 50 lakh to underprivileged

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
March 25, 2020 19:02 IST

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has decided to donate rice worth Rs 50 lakh for the underprivileged during the 21-day lockdown, issued by the government, to counter the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ganguly has joined hands with rice mill -- Lal Baba Rice -- to provide the needy who have been sheltered in government schools for safety and security, the Cricket Association of Bengal announced in a statement.

BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly. Photograph: Matthew Lewis/Getty Images for The ICC

"Hope this initiative of Ganguly would encourage other citizens of the state to take up similar initiatives to serve the people of our state," the statement from the rice mill company added.

 

India has gone into a total lock down from midnight of March 25 in an attempt to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

There have been 600 confirmed cases across India and 10 reported deaths as the world's second most populous country's Coronavirus graph rose.

Worldwide about 400,000 people have tested positive for the virus, while the toll is around 17,000.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2020 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article

More like this

Federer donates one million francs to support families

Federer donates one million francs to support families

'Sport is farthest from your mind at this point'

'Sport is farthest from your mind at this point'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2020 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use