Covid-19: Ganguly to donate rice worth Rs 50 lakh to underprivileged

March 25, 2020 19:02 IST

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has decided to donate rice worth Rs 50 lakh for the underprivileged during the 21-day lockdown, issued by the government, to counter the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ganguly has joined hands with rice mill -- Lal Baba Rice -- to provide the needy who have been sheltered in government schools for safety and security, the Cricket Association of Bengal announced in a statement.

"Hope this initiative of Ganguly would encourage other citizens of the state to take up similar initiatives to serve the people of our state," the statement from the rice mill company added.

India has gone into a total lock down from midnight of March 25 in an attempt to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

There have been 600 confirmed cases across India and 10 reported deaths as the world's second most populous country's Coronavirus graph rose.

Worldwide about 400,000 people have tested positive for the virus, while the toll is around 17,000.