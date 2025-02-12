HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Freedom of expression is India's success mantra

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Last updated on: February 12, 2025 22:01 IST

'Very very pleasing (with the way the series went). We knew there would be challenges that we could face.'

Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya celebrate the wicket of Adil Rashid

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya celebrate the wicket of Adil Rashid during the 3rd ODI in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. Photograph: BCCI

Using India's aggressive approach in the ODI series against England as a case in point, skipper Rohit Sharma said players have the "freedom" to adopt their own methods and the management is not overly worried about occasional failures.

 

India rounded off their preparations for the upcoming Champions Trophy with 3-0 rout of England, and in the final match they demolished the visitors by a massive 142-run margin.

"There is a bit of freedom in the squad to go out there and play the way you want. The World Cup (2023) was a perfect example of that. We want to continue to do that. There will be times it will not fall in place but that's okay," said Rohit in the post-match presentation.

He was pleased with team putting up a collective show.

"Very very pleasing (with the way the series went). We knew there would be challenges that we could face," he added.

Shubman Gill struck a sublime century  

IMAGE: Shubman Gill struck a sublime century to put India in the box seat. Photograph: BCCI

Without going into specifics, Rohit said India will be looking to further improve their game with the Champions Trophy, beginning on February 19.

"Obviously, there are certain things we are looking at and I am not going to stand here and explain those. It is our job as well to keep some consistency within the squad and the communication is clear.

"Obviously a champion team wants to get better every game and move forward from there," he added.

Player of the match and series, Shubman Gill said the hundred was one of his better knocks because there was some help for fast bowlers initially.

"I was feeling good. I think this was one of the better knocks. The pitch was a bit tricky at the start so it's satisfying. There was a bit for the fast bowlers.

"It was seaming, so the chat was to rotate strike and not lose wickets in Power Play, build on the momentum and take it from there,” he said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
