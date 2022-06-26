News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » It's the moment of a lifetime for me: MP captain

It's the moment of a lifetime for me: MP captain

Source: ANI
June 26, 2022 18:11 IST
Ranji Trophy

IMAGE: Madhya Pradeshs players take the trophy on a victory lap after winning Ranji crown. Photograph: PTI Photo

Following his team's maiden Ranji Trophy triumph, Madhya Pradesh captain Aditya Shrivastava said that the win is the moment of a lifetime for him.

Madhya Pradesh created history and captured their maiden Ranji Trophy title, defeating favourites Mumbai in the finals by six wickets at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday.

"Completely ecstatic. Generation kind of time has gone by since MP has won the Ranji Trophy for the first time. It is the moment of a lifetime for me. The emotions are deep, we are trying to laugh it out but we are extremely emotional from the inside," said the skipper in post-match presentation.

 

"This has been my first year as captain and whatever I know about leading a side is from Chandrakant Sir. I would like to continue this. The stage is going to get to our mind but we have to stick to the process, that is what has got us here and will keep us here. That is the mantra we were speaking about in the meetings too. It is a good group coming through as we have been playing together from 2013. There is a good mix of youngsters and experienced players. Doing it once was not at all easy but it is going to be tougher to do it again," he added.

Source: ANI
