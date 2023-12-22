News
It's not as big an issue as people think: England coach

It's not as big an issue as people think: England coach

December 22, 2023 15:28 IST
IMAGE: England coach Matthew Mott believes the series gave the side valuable lessons ahead of the T20 World Cup. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

England suffered a second successive white-ball series defeat to West Indies on Thursday after losing the fifth Twenty20 by four wickets but coach Matthew Mott said they will take valuable lessons from the tour into next year's World Cup.

England will play just one four-match series against Pakistan in May before defending their T20 World Cup title in the United States and West Indies in June.

 

"We really could not have got many more lessons from this tour," Mott said.

"West Indies thoroughly deserved their win but we've had some really good performances here. There's some exciting things in the pipeline."

Despite the Pakistan series being the only T20 International action England's players will have before the World Cup, Mott said they would have plenty of opportunities in the format at franchise level.

"It's not as big an issue as people think," he told TNT Sports. "Our players are getting opportunities in white-ball leagues all around the world.

"They're playing a high level of cricket. That's the modern game. We will get out here to the West Indies a little bit early if we can and make sure we are prepared and ready for an amazing World Cup."

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
