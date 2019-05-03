It's advantage Kings XI at Mohali tonight

May 03, 2019 11:18 IST

Kings XI Punjab have won 8 out of their last 9 matches at Mohali.

Rajneesh Gupta previews Game 52 in IPL 12: Kings XI Punjab vs Kolkata Knight Riders.

IMAGE: K L Rahul of the Kings XI Punjab. Photograph: IPL/Twitter

0 Number of consecutive matches in which Kings XI Punjab have played the same eleven.

In all 12 matches this season, Kings XI Punjab fielded different playing elevens from the previous game.

4 Number of matches Kings XI Punjab have won of their five home matches this season.

In fact, they have won 8 out of their last 9 matches here.

7 Number of run-outs effected by Kings XI Punjab in IPL 2019 -- the most by any side, along with the Delhi Capitals.

16:8 Kolkata Knight Riders's win-loss against Kings XI Punjab in the IPL.

However, it is even -- 3-3 -- in the six games at Mohali.

49 Number of wickets taken by Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2019 -- the least by any side.

66.37 Chris Gayle's batting average in T20 matches at the I S Bindra stadium, Mohali.

Gayle has aggregated 531 runs in 10 innings at this ground with one hundred and four fifties.

300 Andre Russell will play his 300th T20 game tonight. He is 58 runs away from 5,000 runs in T20 cricket.