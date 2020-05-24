News
Former Pakistan player Umar tests positive for coronavirus

May 24, 2020 16:38 IST
'My symptoms are not at all severe.'

Taufeeq Umar

IMAGE: Taufeeq Umar, who has represented Pakistan in 44 Tests and 22 ODIs, said the symptoms are mild and he is self-isolating at home. Photograph: Marty Melville/Getty Images

Former Pakistani cricketer Taufeeq Umar has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

 

Umar said the symptoms are mild and he is self-isolating at home.

"I got myself tested last night after feeling a little sick last night, and the result came positive. My symptoms are not at all severe," Umar was quoted as saying by Geo News.

"I have isolated myself at home. I appeal to everyone to pray for my swift recovery," he added.

At the time of testing, the former opener was not showing symptoms other than having a mild headache.

The 38-year-old, who has represented Pakistan in 44 Tests and 22 ODIs, is currently serving as the junior national selector.

Last month, former Pakistan first-class cricketer Zafar Sarfaraz had passed away after testing positive for COVID-19.

AGENCIES
