It will be Prithvi 2.0 now, says comeback man Shaw

November 09, 2019 18:52 IST

Prithvi Shaw

IMAGE: Prithvi Shaw. Photograph: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

Talented India opener Prithvi Shaw has promised to start afresh as he gears up for his comeback to competitive cricket after serving an eight-month doping suspension handed by the BCCI.

Shaw was banned from all forms of cricket by the BCCI for a (retrospective) period of eight months in July after failing a dope test during the Mushtaq Ali Trophy in March.

 

According to the board, the 20-year-old had "inadvertently ingested a prohibited substance, which can be commonly found in cough syrups".

Shaw's ban ends on November 15 and he has already started training for Mushtaq Ali Trophy where he would play for Mumbai.

On the occasion of his 20th birthday, Shaw took to social media to share a video of himself practising in the nets.

"I turn 20 today. I assure it will be Prithvi Shaw 2.0 going forward. Thank u for all the good wishes & support. Will be back in action soon. #motivation #hardwork #believe," he tweeted.

Shaw, who has represented India in two Test matches, was last seen playing in the Indian Premier League in May. 

