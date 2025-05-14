Is This Why Kohli Quit Test Cricket?

He was seeking a new purpose -- something to reignite his passion and spark a personal resurgence.

But under the current team management, Kohli felt that he wasn't getting the environment, autonomy, or energy he needed.

IMAGE: With a new World Test Championship cycle coming up, Virat Kohli felt it was time for a reset, both for himself and Team India. Photograph: ICC/X

In a decision that marks the end of an era, Virat Kohli -- one of the most formidable forces in Test cricket -- called time on his red-ball career on Monday, May 12, 2025. While the announcement stunned fans worldwide, those close to the Indian setup say the signs were there all along.

With a new World Test Championship cycle on the horizon, Kohli reportedly believed it was time for change, both personally and for the Indian team.

According to a Cricbuzz report, the star batter had set his sights on a fresh challenge: To anchor the team through a transition phase, ideally by reclaiming the captaincy role.

However, the Board of Control for Cricket in India had other plans.

The report claims that Kohli decided to walk away from Test cricket after being informed that the captaincy would be handed to a younger player.

He was seeking a new purpose -- something to reignite his passion and spark a personal resurgence. But under the current team management, Kohli felt that he wasn't getting the environment, autonomy, or energy he needed.

'In comparison to the previous dressing room, the atmosphere in the current setup was a lot different,' the report stated.

After enduring a lean patch with the bat that stretched over three years -- during which he averaged just 32 -- the 36 year old craved a fresh impetus. Without a new mission or challenge, he reportedly felt he had no compelling reason to continue donning the whites.

Before arriving at the final decision, Kohli consulted Ravi Shastri, his former coach. He also spoke with International Cricket Council President and former BCCI secretary Jay Amit Shah.

A planned meeting with Rajeev Shukla, a key decision-maker in the BCCI, could not take place due to the India-Pakistan military confrontation.

Additionally, the Cricbuzz report reveals that Kohli held at least two phone conversations with Chief Selector Ajit Agarkar, but neither exchange succeeded in changing his mind.

Had the BCCI opted to delay the transition until after the England series earlier this year, both Kohli and Rohit Sharma might have had a chance to sign off together after the five Test battle.

But the BCCI was keen to begin the new World Test Championship cycle with a clear roadmap and a younger leadership group, forcing a tough call.