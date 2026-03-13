HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Is Bumrah Cricket's Messi-Ronaldo? Vaughan Thinks So

March 13, 2026 12:00 IST

Cricket legend Michael Vaughan sparked debate by comparing Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah to football superstars Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, highlighting his significant impact on the sport.

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah led India to victory in the T20 World Cup final, taking 4/15 against New Zealand. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

  • Michael Vaughan compares Jasprit Bumrah's impact on cricket to that of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in football.
  • Alastair Cook acknowledges Bumrah's all-format quality but questions his match-turning spells in Test cricket.
  • Vaughan claims Bumrah is the best bowler he has seen since he started following cricket in the mid-1980s.

Former England greats Alastair Cook and Michael Vaughan presented clashing views on Jasprit Bumrah, with Vaughan going as far as comparing the Indian pacer to football legends Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Bumrah recently played a key role in India’s title-winning run at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, finishing with 14 wickets and once again underlining why he is regarded as one of the best fast bowlers in world cricket.

 

Former England captain Cook acknowledged Bumrah’s quality across formats but questioned whether the Indian pacer has produced the kind of dramatic, match-turning spells often associated with Test cricket. He pointed to Stuart Broad’s famous 8/15 against Australia in the 2015 Ashes as an example of the kind of spell he had in mind.

‘Without a shadow of a doubt, he’s the best all-format bowler around right now,’ Cook said on the Stick To Cricket podcast. ‘But has he bowled a spell in a Test match like an 8 for 15, or is he just a different type of bowler?’

Vaughan's High Praise for Bumrah

Vaughan, however, had nothing but praise for Bumrah. The former England captain said the Indian pacer is the best bowler he has watched since he began closely following the game in the mid-1980s.

‘I started studying cricket around 1985, and he’s the best I’ve seen,’ Vaughan said.

To explain Bumrah’s impact, Vaughan drew a comparison with two of football’s biggest stars.

‘He’s probably like Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo -- those kinds of players,’ Vaughan said, suggesting Bumrah’s influence on cricket is similar to the way those legends have dominated football.

'Bumrah is a Ferrari'
Kohli better than Tendulkar, Lara, Ponting: Vaughan
Bumrah is the Kohli of India's bowling: Bhajji
'Bumrah has got amazing skills; doesn't he?'
Bumrah fits perfectly in India's Test team, says Kohli
