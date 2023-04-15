Warner blames batters for failed chase vs RCB

IMAGE: David Warner had blamed their batters for not being able to chase down 175. Photograph: BCCI

Delhi Capitals’ skipper David Warner had blamed their batters for not being able to chase down 175 but remained optimistic despite their losing streak in the tournament.

"We lost too many early wickets. We didn't build partnerships chasing that total. It should have been an easy task but unfortunately we didn't come up trumps," Warner had said.

"We lost three wickets in the powerplay, and runouts are non-negotiable in this format, and that sometimes can cost you the game," he had said, referring to Prithvi Shaw's run-out."

With five losses on the trot, DC had been staring at an early elimination, but Warner had remained optimistic.

"Things aren't working at the moment, but teams have come back from 0-5 so hopefully we can be that second team," the Australian had said.