News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Kohli's consistent batting puts pressure on bowlers

Kohli's consistent batting puts pressure on bowlers

By Rediff Cricket
April 15, 2023 21:57 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Virat Kohli smashed his third fifty of the IPL 2023. Photograph: BCCI

Virat Kohli played a vital role in providing his team with a strong foundation to build upon in the match against DC.

The Indian cricket legend smashed his third fifty of the tournament, scoring a well-crafted 50 runs off 34 deliveries. Kohli's innings was studded with six boundaries and a solitary six.

 

Kohli's knock was the cornerstone of the RCB innings, and it helped them post a competitive total on the board. He had been adjudged the player-of-the-match for his 34-ball 50 and three catches during DC's run chase, but rued that he was not able to score big. "I was quite disappointed that I got out to a full toss. I had been playing really well, and after I got to 50, I was targeting 30-35 runs in the next 10 balls," Kohli had said.

At one point, RCB were looking at a 200-plus total, but they could not finish well and lost wickets in a heap in the back end. Kohli had said that RCB's total was enough as the wicket slowed down. "It felt like 175 was enough on this pitch. It felt like it slowed down," he had said.

Kohli had said that whenever he played his best cricket, he would consistently put away good balls, and that would, in turn, put pressure on the bowlers. The RCB star had said that he backed himself to hit good shots.

"When I've played my best cricket, those are the balls I've put away consistently. When I put away their best balls, it puts pressure on the bowlers. We kind of let it slip away the last two games. That was a different mentality and phase altogether (T20 World Cup 2016 semis). I back myself to hit good shots. When they come off, they look good," Kohli had said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Cricket
COMMENT
Print this article
MI vs KKR: Struggling Suryakumar hits nets
MI vs KKR: Struggling Suryakumar hits nets
Bumrah begins rehab; Iyer surgery next week
Bumrah begins rehab; Iyer surgery next week
David says tough to plan against the likes of Rinku
David says tough to plan against the likes of Rinku
How debutant Vyshak's variations stifled DC's chase
How debutant Vyshak's variations stifled DC's chase
PIX: RCB thrash Delhi by 23 runs in one-sided contest
PIX: RCB thrash Delhi by 23 runs in one-sided contest
CBI to quiz Kejriwal on Sunday; Oppn unity on display
CBI to quiz Kejriwal on Sunday; Oppn unity on display
Seeking opposition unity, Kharge dials Kejriwal
Seeking opposition unity, Kharge dials Kejriwal

IPL 2023

IPL 2023

More like this

PIX: RCB thrash Delhi by 23 runs in one-sided contest

PIX: RCB thrash Delhi by 23 runs in one-sided contest

How debutant Vyshak's variations stifled DC's chase

How debutant Vyshak's variations stifled DC's chase

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances