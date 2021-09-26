Turning Point: Royals' Batting Flop

IMAGE: Delhi Capitals fast bowler Anrich Nortje celebrates Rajasthan Royals Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal's wicket. Photograph: BCCI

Their bowlers did well to restrict Delhi Capitals to 154/6, but their batters failed to come to the party as Rajasthan Royals suffered a 33run defeat in the IPL match in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, September 25, 2021.

It was the Delhi pace attack at their menacing best as they sent the Royals batting line-up collapsing in the Powerplay to take control of the contest.

Avesh Khan gave Delhi the perfect start with the wicket of the dangerous Liam Livingstone in the very first over, getting the right-hander caught behind off a slower bouncer for 1.

Anrich Nortje, the fastest bowler in the IPL, took just one delivery to make his mark as he had Yashasvi Jaiswal caught behind for 5.

The South African nearly struck again in his next over as Sanju Samson was given caught behind trying to play the pull shot, but the Royals captain overturned the decision via DRS as the ball had gone off the helmet.

The experienced Ravichandran Ashwin continued his team-mates' trend of getting a wicket in the first over. Introduced in the fifth over, Ashwin took just two deliveries to strike. David Miller tried to attack the off-spinner, but was beaten all ends up and stumped by wicket=keeper Rishabh Pant for seven.

It was a forgettable showing in the Powerplay by the Royals as they managed just 21/3 in the first six overs, without a single boundary.

Samson never got going as he played watchfully before unleashing a few shots at the end to finish unbeaten on 70 from 53 balls with his team suffering their fifth loss in nine games.

Royals Director of Cricket Kumar Sangakkara was visibly upset with his batters's careless approach in the Powerplay. '154 was a great total to limit Delhi Capitals to, (what) we needed to do was not be careless in the first 10 overs,' the cricket legend said.