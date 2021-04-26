News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Cummins donates $50,000 to PM Cares Fund for oxygen supplies

Cummins donates $50,000 to PM Cares Fund for oxygen supplies

By Rediff Cricket
April 26, 2021 16:27 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Pat Cummins

IMAGE: Kolkata Knight Riders' Pat Cummins. Photograph: BCCI

Kolkata Knight Riders’ Pat Cummins has donated $50,000 to PM Cares Fund to purchase oxygen supplies for hospitals in India.

The Aussie pacer made the announcement in a tweet on Monday.

 

‘As players we are privileged to have a platform that allows us to reach millions of people that we cn use for good. With that in mind, I have made a contribution to the ‘PM Cares Fund’ specifically to purchase oxygen supplies for India’s hospitals,’ he tweeted.

Pat Cummins's tweet

'There had been quite a bit of discussion over here as to whether it is appropriate for the IPL to continue while COVID-19 infection rates remain high. I’m advised that the Indian Government is of the view that playing the IPL while the population is in lockdown provides a few hours of joy and respite each day at an otherwise difficult time for the country,’ he Tweet read.

Cummins made his Indian Premier League debut in 2014 with KKR. He later joined the Delhi Capitals before being brought back into KKR as the second most expensive buy in the history of IPL (RS 15.5 crores).

Many Australian cricketers are looking to leave the IPL early amid fears they will be locked out of the country because of India's escalating COVID-19 crisis.

One of them, Rajasthan Royals' Andrew Tye, has already left for home, citing personal reasons. Adam Zampa and Kane Richardson has decided to follow suit.

Meanwhile, Billy Stanlake refused a contract with Chennai Super Kings as Josh Hazlewood's last-minute replacement, reportedly due to the COVID-19 surge in India.

On Sunday, Delhi Capitals off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin took a break from IPL 2021, saying that his family is currently 'putting up a fight against COVID-19' and he wants to support them.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Cricket
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
Zampa, Richardson, Tye leave IPL
Zampa, Richardson, Tye leave IPL
Despite COVID-19 fears, BCCI says IPL will go on
Despite COVID-19 fears, BCCI says IPL will go on
Ashwin takes break from IPL
Ashwin takes break from IPL
Dom's Take: Even China, Pakistan want to Help!
Dom's Take: Even China, Pakistan want to Help!
IPL Poll: PBKS vs KKR: Who will win?
IPL Poll: PBKS vs KKR: Who will win?
India to have 38-48 lakh active cases by May 18: Study
India to have 38-48 lakh active cases by May 18: Study
EC 'singularly' responsible for 2nd Covid wave: HC
EC 'singularly' responsible for 2nd Covid wave: HC

Indian Premier League - 2021

Indian Premier League - 2021

More like this

Some Aussies feel safer in IPL bio-bubble...

Some Aussies feel safer in IPL bio-bubble...

IPL's Aussies 'nervous' in COVID-hit India

IPL's Aussies 'nervous' in COVID-hit India

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use