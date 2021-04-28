'RCB always had depth in batting; now in bowling too'

Source:

April 28, 2021 01:03 IST

IMAGE: Harshal Patel is congratulated by his Royal Challengers Bangalore teammates after dismissing Marcus Stoinis in the IPL match against Delhi Capitals in Ahmedabad on Tuesday. Photograph: BCCI

Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli says the luxury of having depth in the bowling department is doing wonders for the team this IPL season.

RCB pipped Delhi Capitals by one run in the match in Ahmedabad on Tuesday to notch their fifth victory of the season.

Kohli used six bowlers in the game and also had the option of handing the ball to all-rounder Glenn Maxwell.

"For the most part I think we were top in this game with our bowlers. We felt 160-165 was par. It was a bit two-paced," Kohli said, at the post match presentation.

"There wasn't any dew tonight thanks to that little sandstorm in the middle and we ended up bowling with a dry ball. If you look at our bowling line-up, Maxi's still not bowling; he's the 7th option.

“As a captain I can bowl guys at different stages, take the load off one another.

"And Maxi is yet to bowl. We've always had batting, but now bowling as well," Kohli added.

Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant lauded the whirlwind innings by West Indies batsman Shimron Hetmyer

"Obviously, feeling disappointed, especially when you are on the losing side. They got 10-15 runs extra on this wicket. Hetty (Hetmyer) played a brilliant innings, because of him we got close to the target," Pant said.

In a surprising move, Pant handed the ball to all-rounder Marcus Stoinis, who hadn't bowled in the entire match, for the last over, which went for 23 runs.

Asked the reason behind the decision, Pant replied: "In the last over we were thinking whoever gets the ball has to finish the job for the team.

“That's what we were planning; in the end we were one run short. We counted the overs really well. In the end the spinners weren't getting the help which we thought they might get. In the end, I had to give the ball to Stoinis."