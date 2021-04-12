Ashwin refuses to dance with Dhawan

April 12, 2021 14:47 IST

Photograph and video: Kind courtesy Delhi Capitals/Twitter

Delhi Capitals seem to be in a buoyant mood and expectedly so, following their big win over the Chennai Super Kings on Saturday, April 10. It was a brilliant start to their IPL 2021 campaign.

The Vaathi Coming song picturised on South superstar Vijay has become a fad in recent months. The shoulder drop dance step has been a rage ever since the song released and Delhi Capitals star Ravichandran Ashwin seems to like it a lot.

The off-spinner has twice uploaded videos of him doing the 'shoulder drop' step, but he wasn't willing to do it a third time.

In a video uploaded by Delhi Capitals, Shikhar Dhawan, with a helping hand from Prithvi Shaw, is seen trying to coax Ashwin to do the step. But Ashwin doesn't budge.

Ashwin is heard telling his team-mates, 'Maine do baar kiya hai (I have done it twice).'

Following Ashwin's refusal, Delhi Capitals have launched a petition on Twitter to get Ashwin to perform on the song with Shikhar.

The petition reads: 'This is a petition for @ashwinravi99 and @SDhawan25 to do the #VaathiComing shoulder drop together. 1 comment = 1 signature. #YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2021 @y_umesh @PrithviShaw.'