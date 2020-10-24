News
PICS: Kings XI Punjab vs SunRisers Hyderabad

Last updated on: October 24, 2020 22:19 IST
Images from Saturday's Indian Premier League match between Kings XI Punjab and SunRisers Hyderabad, in Dubai.

Kings XI batsman Deepak Hooda Punjab looks back as he is stumped by SunRisers Hyderabad's Jonny Bairstow

IMAGE: Kings XI batsman Deepak Hooda Punjab is stumped by SunRisers Hyderabad's Jonny Bairstow during the IPL match in Dubai on Saturday. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

SunRisers Hyderabad’s bowlers produced a clinical performance to restrict Kings XI Punjab to a modest 126 for seven in the Indian Premier League match in Dubai on Saturday.

 

They responded magnificently to skipper David Warner's decision to field first and picked wickets at regular intervals to take control the innings.

Kings skipper KL Rahul (27), Mandeep Singh (17) and Chris Gayle (20) all got starts but their innings never got going as they failed to grab the momentum.

David Warner of Sunrisers Hyderabad takes the catch to dismiss Glenn Maxwell

IMAGE: David Warner takes the catch to dismiss Glenn Maxwell. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

The SunRisers perfectly planned the dismissal of Gayle, who came in at one down. They kept the big-hitting batsman quiet for a long time, consistently bowling wide of the off-stump, and in the process frustrated him.

Gayle repeatedly tried to break the shackles and was dismissed by his West Indian teammate Jason Holder (2/27), caught at long-off by Warner with a wide of the stumps delivery in the 10th over.

Rashid Khan (2/14) then went through the defence of captain Rahul with the first ball off the next over as Kings slumped to 66 for three.

Nicholas Pooran

IMAGE: Nicholas Pooran's 32 off 28 balls gave the Kings XI total some respectability. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Glenn Maxwell's (12) struggle with the bat continued as he too departed soon, holing out to Warner at long-on off Sandeep Sharma (2/29) before Deepak Hooda was stumped by Jonny Bairstow off Rashid.

Boundaries and sixes were hard to come by and the Kings batsmen's struggle can be gauged from the fact they failed to find the fence for more than 11 overs, the drought finally broken by Nicholas Pooran in the 19th over.

Pooran ended up being the top-scorer after an unbeaten 32 off 28 balls.

