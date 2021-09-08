IPL: Wickets of De Villiers, Pant always a 'treat' for Krunal

IMAGE: 'I have always believed that if you want to grow, you have to do something special against the biggest guys'. Photograph: BCCI

While Hardik Pandya is a vital cog in the Indian limited-overs set-up, elder brother Krunal has been in the scheme of things in recent times.

And with the T20 World Cup squad set to be announced on Wednesday evening, Krunal would hope to find a place in the team and join his brother on the flight to UAE for the showpiece event.

"Yeah, true. Let's hope it happens soon. Plenty of World Cups coming soon," he told ESPNcricinfo.

Coming to the IPL -- set to resume from September 19 -- Mumbai Indians all-rounder Krunal feels getting the wicket of someone like AB de Villers -- one his favourite players -- in the league is always a treat.

"I remember in the 2016 and 2017 IPL seasons, I got him (ABD) a few times and after that I have made sure I have not gone for runs against him. That mindset has helped me in that I have not been in awe or afraid of the situation. I have always believed that if you want to grow, you have to do something special against the biggest guys," Krunal said.

Another batsman who can be devastating on his day is Delhi Capitals wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant. And speaking about his mindset while bowling to an attacking batsman like Pant, he said: "Having dismissed Rishabh Pant three times who can take down any spinner on his day, I know I have worked hard to do well in this situation. [It's] not an easy situation. I can't feel under pressure. Let's switch on the mind and do my best."

Recalling one of his best IPL matches, Krunal said: "The 2017 final and 2019 final. In the 2019 final, I did not contribute much, but it is about how we won it as a team. For me that's more important than individual performances.

"In 2017 final, we [Mumbai Indians] were around 78 for 7 when the strategic timeout was taken. I just told myself that I will go all out in the last two overs, in terms of hitting. Before that, I will just nudge the ball around for whatever runs. Luckily it went according to plan, where I almost got 25-30 runs in the last few overs. That gave us a total we could defend."

Defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on Chennai Super Kings in the opening game when IPL resumes in Dubai on September 19.