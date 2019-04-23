IPL PHOTOS: Chennai vs Hyderabad

April 23, 2019 22:16 IST

Images from Tuesday’s IPL match between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad, in Chennai.

IMAGE: Manish Pandey scored an unbeaten 83 off 49 balls to power Sunrisers Hyderabad to a challenging 173 against Chennai Super Kings in Tuesday’s IPL match at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Photograph: BCCI

The immensely talented Manish Pandey was back in his element. His unbeaten 83 off 49 balls powered Sunrisers Hyderabad to a fighting 175 for 3 against Chennai Super Kings in Tuesday’s IPL match in Chennai.

Pandey and the league's current leading run-scorer David Warner (57 off 45 balls) added 115 runs for the second wicket to lay the foundation for a decent score on what was the best batting track on offer at the Chepauk.

IMAGE: Harbhajan Singh gets a high-five from his Chennai Super Kings teammates after dismissing Jonny Bairstow of. Photograph: BCCI

Veteran spinner Harbhajan Singh struck an early blow, having the in-form Jony Bairstow caught behind in the second over for a duck.

He was the most successful bowler with figures of 2 for 39 in four overs while Deepak Chahar picked the wicket of Vijay Shankar (26 off 20 balls).

Despite the early dismissal of Bairstow, the visiting team did not get tied down as the irrepressible Warner and Pandey kept hitting those boundaries and sixes. They brought up the team's 50 in the sixth over.

Pandey. who has not been in the best form, hit his straps, scoring freely and was not afraid to go over the top.

IMAGE: Manish Pandey and David Warner during their 115-run stand for the second wicket. Photograph: BCCI

Dhoni's shuffling of the bowlers did not make much of an impact as Warner and Pandey kept attacking.

Pandey was the first to reach 50, off 25 balls, pulling one from Dwayne Bravo for a boundary.

Warner was a touch slower in comparison to Pandey, but did not miss out when the opportunity presented itself and hit a couple of big sixes.

The pugnacious Warner fell against the run of play, a victim of Dhoni's trademark lightning quick stumping off a Harbhajan delivery.

The Australian, who is leading the run charts this season, fell for 57 (45 balls, 3x4, 2X6) after adding 115 runs for the second wicket with Pandey.