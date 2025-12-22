IPL record-breaker Gowtham calls it quits

IMAGE: In nine IPL seasons, Krishnappa Gowtham has represented five franchises. Photograph: ANI Photo

Karnataka all-rounder Krishnappa Gowtham, who made headlines by becoming the most expensive uncapped player in IPL history some years ago, announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Monday.

A domestic stalwart, the 37-year-old has been a key member of Karnataka's red-ball and white-ball squads for more than a decade and has represented the country in an ODI.

Gowtham became the most expensive uncapped player in IPL history when he was signed by Chennai Super Kings for Rs 9.25 crore (Rs 92.5) at the 2021 auction. He surpassed the record set by Krunal Pandya, who was acquired by Mumbai Indians for Rs 8.8 crore (Rs 88 million) at the 2018 auction.

A handy lower-order batter and crafty off-spinner, Gowtham made his Ranji Trophy debut during the 2012 domestic season against Uttar Pradesh. Making an instant impact, he scalped two wickets in that game, dismissing Suresh Raina and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Known to be a utility player, he has been a regular in Karnataka's squads in all three formats until recently. In 59 first-class matches, he claimed 224 wickets at an average of 27.24 and tallied 1,419 runs.

From 92 T20s, he took 74 wickets and later reinvented himself as a useful range-hitter, evidenced by his strike-rate of 158.18.

"I have made a lot of comebacks, returning from the brink on more than one occasion. However, had I worked my way back into the Karnataka team again, it would have been unfair to the youngsters who are the future of the team," said Gowtham while announcing his retirement in the presence of Karnataka State Cricket Association president Venkatesh Prasad, vice-president Sujith Somasundar and secretary Santosh Menon.

"While I had the option of going to another state, I never seriously considered it."

Gowtham's best show in the Ranji Trophy came during the 2016-17 season when he bagged 27 wickets in eight outings, while his best knock in the IPL has been an unbeaten 11-ball 33 for Rajasthan Royals against Mumbai Indians in the 2018 edition. He took the Royals over the line with some lusty blows in the final two overs bowled by Mustafizur Rahman and Hardik Pandya.

In nine IPL seasons, he has also represented three other franchises -- Mumbai Indians, Punjab Kings, and Lucknow Super Giants. He featured in 36 IPL matches, tallying 247 runs at a strike rate of 166.90 besides accounting for 21 wickets.

After being a part of India's reserve sides for many years, Gowtham earned his maiden call-up to the senior team in 2021 and made his international debut in an ODI against Sri Lanka in Colombo. Although he picked up a wicket in his maiden appearance, Gowtham did not get another chance to don the national colours.

Gowtham's career-best show in the shortest format came in the 2019 edition of the Karnataka Premier League. Representing Bellary Tuskers, he came up with a brilliant all-round performance, smashing a 56-ball 134 containing 13 sixes before grabbing eight wickets for 15 runs in four overs.

“He's been a fantastic cricketer, a fighter to the core, and has done extremely well as an all-rounder. I think he has got close to 400 wickets," said Prasad.

“That shows his commitment, his fitness, and also shows how loyal he is to Karnataka, because he said that he did have some opportunities to play outside Karnataka, but he chose not to.”

For Karnataka, Gowtham's final set of matches came in 2023, and his last match in the IPL was for LSG against Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2024.